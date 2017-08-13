Play

Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Pair of hits in loss

Alonso went 2-for-5 with in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Angels.

The recent trade acquisition has been scuffling at the plate since arriving earlier in the week from the Athletics, but perhaps Saturday's multi-hit effort, his first since July 30, will jump-start his Seattle tenure. Alonso is just 3-for-19 overall since donning a Mariners uniform, yet brings substantial power upside to an already impressive lineup. He's part of a platoon with fellow veteran Danny Valencia at first base and could certainly benefit from continuing to be deployed out of the two hole, as he has been in each of his first four starts in his new digs.

