Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Punishes former club again Tuesday

Alonso went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the A's.

In six games against his former club this September, Alonso has gone 8-for-19 (.421) with three homers, five RBI and seven runs. He's hit more home runs this season (27) than he had in the previous four years combined, and his 66 RBI and 71 runs are also new career highs.