Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Sitting out Wednesday
Alonso is out of the lineup Wednesday against the A's.
Alonso has hit a home run in each of Seattle's last two games, bringing his total up to 27 for the season. However, despite his hot bat, Alonso will head to the bench Wednesday. Daniel Vogelbach will start at first base and hit sixth with Alonso out.
