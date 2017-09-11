Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Sitting versus lefty
Alonso is out of the lineup Monday against the Rangers.
The left-handed Cole Hamels is headed to the hill for the Rangers, so Alonso will sit out while Danny Valencia starts at first base and hits sixth.
