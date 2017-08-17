Mariners' Yonder Alonso: Slugs first homer as Mariner
Alonso went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Orioles.
It was his 23rd homer of the year but first in eight games since joining the Mariners. Alonso is hitting just .242 (22-for-91) since the All-Star break with three home runs in 29 games, but he's showing signs of heating up again now that he's getting comfortable in his new uniform.
