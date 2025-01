The Mariners signed Bautista for $2.1 million Wednesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

A 6-foot-1, 187-pound lefty-hitting outfielder from Venezuela, Bautista is one of the top fantasy prospects to sign during this year's Jan. 15 international signing period. He has a strong track record of hitting in games and his tools have trended up rapidly as he has physically matured. Bautista has big-time bat speed and is also a 70-grade runner, which could allow him to stick in center field.