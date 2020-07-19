Hirano (illness) cleared MLB's COVID-19 protocols and reported to the team facility Saturday, The Japan Times reports.
The veteran reliever was absent from most of summer training after testing positive for coronavirus, but he produced two positive tests and was able to participate in workouts Saturday. Hirano apparently dealt with a high fever and was unable to train during the early stages of his quarantine, so he'll likely require some time to ramp up before being game ready. The 36-year-old was in the mix to operate as Seattle's closer, but Matt Magill is likely to begin the season in that role.
