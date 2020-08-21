Hirano (illness) has been throwing at the Mariners' alternate training site in Tacoma over the past week and may face live hitters as soon as this weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever is getting progressively closer to making his long-awaited regular-season and team debut. Hirano could get into an intrasquad game or two this weekend in Tacoma, and if that goes smoothly, he could be set for activation early next week.