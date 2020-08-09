Hirano (illness) is close to being ready to face live hitters at the Mariners' alternate training site in Tacoma, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran reliever has continued throwing bullpen sessions at the spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona as he looks to make up for time lost to a COVID-19 infection earlier in the summer. Hirano appears close to being ready for the next step, with manager Scott Servais noting the 36-year-old is "getting his arm strength up and throwing all his pitches off the mound."
