Hirano (illness) joined the team at the alternate training site Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Hirano tested positive for COVID-19 during the offseason, which forced him to miss time during camp. The right-hander will need to face hitters several times at the alternate training site as he gets ready to make his season debut, but the team is reportedly hopeful that he'll be able to join the major-league club soon.
More News
-
Mariners' Yoshihisa Hirano: Could soon face live hitters•
-
Mariners' Yoshihisa Hirano: Continues building up in Arizona•
-
Mariners' Yoshihisa Hirano: Slated for bullpen Thursday•
-
Mariners' Yoshihisa Hirano: Arrives at summer training•
-
Mariners' Yoshihisa Hirano: IL move due to positive COVID test•
-
Mariners' Yoshihisa Hirano: Moves to injured list•