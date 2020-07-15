Hirano was placed on the injured list Tuesday for unspecified reasons.
The veteran right-hander has yet to report to Seattle's summer camp, and his availability for Opening Day next week is firmly in question. No official reason was provided for Hirano's absence, as the Mariners are legally unable to disclose if it has anything to do with the COVID-19 pandemic without his permission. The 36-year-old was expected to be in the mix for the closer's job at the start of the season, but Matt Magill is now the favorite to work the ninth inning for Seattle.
