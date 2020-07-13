Hirano had yet to report to the Mariners' summer camp as of Monday due to an unspecified reason, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Viewed as a potential closing candidate for the Mariners heading into summer camp, Hirano's ongoing absence may now leave him behind Matt Magill in the bullpen pecking order. As a reliever, Hirano will require less time to get his arm conditioned for game action than a starter would, but with Opening Day just a week and a half away, he won't be a lock to be ready to go even if he reports to camp in the next day or two.