Hirano allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out a batter in the ninth as he picked up his fourth save of the season Wednesday against the Astros.

Hirano surrendered a leadoff walk to Kyle Tucker but quickly got two outs before Aledmys Diaz doubled to left to bring the tying runner to the plate in Josh Reddick. He singled home Tucker and Diaz but the Astros weren't able to complete the ninth-inning comeback after Hirano struck out Jose Altuve on a high heater to end the game. The right-hander owns a 3.75 ERA and has converted all four of his save chances.