Mariners' Yoshihisa Hirano: Projected to make roster
Hirano is likely to make the Opening Day roster, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The 36-year-old didn't exactly make a strong case with his overall numbers during Cactus League play, as he posted a 5.40 ERA across five innings over five appearances before spring training was suspended. However, Hirano was identified by manager Scott Servais early in camp as a reliever he'd be comfortable utilizing frequently in high-leverage situations, even as the right-hander's 48:4 hold-to-save ratio over his first two big-league seasons underscores he's played much more of a set-up role thus far in the majors.
More News
-
Mariners' Yoshihisa Hirano: Set for high-leverage work•
-
Mariners' Yoshihisa Hirano: Signs with Mariners•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Back from injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Throws bullpen•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Starts throwing•
-
Diamondbacks' Yoshihisa Hirano: Lands on IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profiles: Few flaws for Gore
It's hard to find as sure a thing from a starting pitcher prospect as Mackenzie Gore, especially...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Scoop Bundy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Target McKay
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospect Profiles: Adell on the way
Just turned 21, Jo Adell has tools that could turn him into a first-round player in Fantasy.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.