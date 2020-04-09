Play

Hirano is likely to make the Opening Day roster, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The 36-year-old didn't exactly make a strong case with his overall numbers during Cactus League play, as he posted a 5.40 ERA across five innings over five appearances before spring training was suspended. However, Hirano was identified by manager Scott Servais early in camp as a reliever he'd be comfortable utilizing frequently in high-leverage situations, even as the right-hander's 48:4 hold-to-save ratio over his first two big-league seasons underscores he's played much more of a set-up role thus far in the majors.

