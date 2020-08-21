HIrano (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Friday.
Hirano missed most of summer camp due to COVID-19 but is now set to make his big-league debut. He recorded an unimpressive 4.75 ERA last season, but the Mariners are short on established relievers in the bullpen, so he may not be too far from pitching in the ninth inning once he proves he's fully healthy and effective.
