Mariners' Yoshihisa Hirano: Set for high-leverage work
Hirano has been identified by manager Scott Servais as someone who will get the ball at the end of games and in late-inning, high-leverage situations to start the year, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. "We don't want to take opportunities away from our young players but understanding the games we have leads, early in the season let's give it to the veteran guy, let's try to hang on and win those games. I think Hirano is an important pickup for us," Servais said.
He logged a 3.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 120:45 K:BB in 119.1 innings across the last two seasons with the Diamondbacks, although he was better in 2018 (2.44 ERA) than in 2019 (4.75 ERA). Seattle gave him a one-year, $1.6 million deal this offseason. Matt Magill, who is currently dealing with shoulder soreness, would seem to be Hirano's top competition for save opportunities. The Mariners figure to be one of the worst teams in the American League, so there may not be many opportunities for saves, but Hirano seems like as good of a bet as anyone in this bullpen to offer fantasy value.
