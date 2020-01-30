Mariners' Yoshihisa Hirano: Signs with Mariners
Hirano signed a one-year contract with the Mariners on Thursday.
Hirano spent the past two seasons with the Diamondbacks, posting a combined 3.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 120:45 K:BB across 119.1 innings. While the Mariners don't necessarily have a proven endgame option, the veteran right-hander seems more likely to fill a setup role for Seattle. Ricardo Sanchez was designated for assignment to free up a roster spot for Hirano.
