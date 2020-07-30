Hirano (illness) is scheduled to throw his first bullpen session in the Mariners' spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona on Thursday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Hirano remains without a firm timetable for his 2020 debut, but manager Scott Servais noted the veteran is "another guy we desperately need." The 36-year-old had signed a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Mariners in January and was thought of as a leading candidate for the closer's job until testing positive for COVID-19 on June 25. Hirano did manage to gain clearance in time to participate in the last few days of summer camp, and he'll eventually work up to pitching in intrasquad games at team's alternate training site in Tacoma before activation is considered.