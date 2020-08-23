Hirano, activated from the injured list Friday, fired a scoreless ninth inning in a win over the Rangers on Saturday, recording two strikeouts.

Manager Scott Servais found the perfect landing spot for Hirano's significantly delayed 2020 debut, as he brought in the veteran to put the Rangers out of their misery in the nine-run rout. Hirano overcame COVID-19 infection earlier in the summer, with his bout with the virus causing him to miss the majority of summer camp. It remains to be seen whether the 36-year-old will eventually transition into a full-time closer role for what remains of the season, but it's worth noting Taylor Williams has been effective in the ninth-inning slot while converting all five of his save chances thus far.