The Reds traded Zulueta to the Mariners on Thursday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

After being DFA'd by the Reds earlier in the day, Zulueta will recapture a 40-man roster spot upon joining his new club. The 27-year-old righty allowed five earned runs in just 7.1 regular-season innings with the Reds during 2025 but finished with a 3.28 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through 60.1 frames in Triple-A. He's likely ticketed to begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Tacoma.