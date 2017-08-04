Gallardo (5-7) gave up three runs on three hits and three walks over five inning during Thursday's loss to the Royals. He struck out one and did not factor into the decision.

Gallardo did well pitching to soft contact in the first four frames, but had his luck run out in the fifth inning as he served up a two-run blast to Brandon Moss. The 31-year-old was able to retire the next three batters but was then lifted from the game after five innings pitched. Gallardo will look to pick up his first quality start since June 12 when he takes on the Athletics next Wednesday.