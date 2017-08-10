Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Lifted early Wednesday
Gallardo allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the A's.
Despite carrying a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, Gallardo ran his pitch count up to 94 (55 strikes) before an RBI double by Jed Lowrie chased him from the game and denied him the win. The veteran righty hasn't completed six innings in a start since mid-June, making him a risky fantasy play heading into Monday's home start against the Orioles.
More News
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Allows three runs in Thursday's no-decision•
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Notches fifth win of season Saturday•
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Serves up three homers in no-decision Sunday•
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Tabbed for Sunday start•
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Nabs fourth win Monday•
-
Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Excels as long reliever again Thursday•
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...