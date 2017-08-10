Gallardo allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the A's.

Despite carrying a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, Gallardo ran his pitch count up to 94 (55 strikes) before an RBI double by Jed Lowrie chased him from the game and denied him the win. The veteran righty hasn't completed six innings in a start since mid-June, making him a risky fantasy play heading into Monday's home start against the Orioles.