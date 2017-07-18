Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Nabs fourth win Monday
Gallardo (4-7) fired a scoreless ninth inning in Monday's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Astros, allowing a hit and issuing two walks.
The veteran right-hander continues to thrive out of the bullpen, as he's given up just one earned run over 11.1 relief innings across four appearances. Monday's outing was the first in which Gallardo hasn't been deployed in a multi-inning capacity, although he likely would have been sent out again in the 10th had the game still been tied. Instead, he gave way to closer Edwin Diaz and was credited with his first win as a reliever.
