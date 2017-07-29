Gallardo (5-7) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 5.2 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Mets.

Gallardo held the Mets scoreless through five innings, and he outdueled Jacob deGrom to earn his fifth victory of the campaign. Although he's spent time in both the Mariners' rotation and bullpen, his 5.34 ERA and 1.47 WHIP make him a difficult pitcher to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Royals.