Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Serves up three homers in no-decision Sunday
Gallardo navigated five innings in Sunday's loss to the Yankees, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out in five. He did not factor into the decision.
All three of the runs Gallardo surrendered came via the longball, as Brett Gardner hit a solo shot in the first and Didi Gregorius hit a pair of solo home runs himself. Outside of that, the right-hander managed to get in and out of trouble all game, allowing baserunners in three of his five innings. Despite this, he had himself in line for the victory, but the bullpen gave up the lead immediately after his departure. Gallardo lines up to make his next start Saturday against the Mets.
