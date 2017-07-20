Mariners' Yovani Gallardo: Tabbed for Sunday start
Gallardo will start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Gallardo has thrived since moving to the bullpen, but with a spot starter necessary for Sunday's contest, the Mariners will trot the right-hander back into the rotation for the time being. He projects to take his 5.59 ERA into a matchup with Yankees' righty Luis Cessa.
