Gallardo (5-9) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks over 6.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Gallardo's season-long struggles continued Sunday, as two of the five hits he gave up were home runs. Coming off Sunday's outing, his ERA is now sitting at 5.75. Hard times could continue for Gallardo, as his next start is set to come Saturday in New York against a hard-hitting Yankees club.