Gallardo (5-8) served up eight runs on nine hits and a walk with four strikeouts over four innings in taking the loss Monday against the Orioles.

Gallardo has now failed to complete five innings in consecutive starts and hasn't completed the sixth since June 12 against Minnesota, a 10-start stretch. He had a decent 3.96 ERA in that stretch, but just a 22:16 K:BB. The floodgates finally opened Monday night, as Gallardo got touched up for a pair of home runs, including a Manny Machado grand slam. Gallardo's ERA is now a lofty 5.84 following the disaster.