Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Abbreviated start coming soon
Manager Scott Servais said Kikuchi will make a "normal start" Saturday in Oakland before likely tossing an abbreviated one-inning appearance in one of his subsequent 2-to-3 appearances, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
In an effort to ease Kikuchi's transition from Japan to the majors and keep his innings in check, the Mariners plan to limit the right-hander to one abbreviated outing approximately every 5-to-6 turns this season. His first shortened start was a one-inning appearance versus the Rangers back on April 26; Kikuchi has since turned in four consecutive quality starts, submitting a 2.02 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in that span. Kikuchi will look to keep rolling Saturday in his fifth straight "normal start" and then likely handle a lighter workload the next time his turn comes up May 30 versus the Angels. Since that outing against the Angels would represent Kikuchi's only "start" of the week, it may be advisable for fantasy managers to keep him on the bench.
