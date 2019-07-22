Kikuchi (4-7) allowed seven runs on nine hits and one walk across five innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Angels. He struck out three.

After a solo home run from Albert Pujols in the second inning, Kikuchi allowed four runs on five hits in the fourth, though three of those were of the infield variety. He allowed two more runs before completing the fifth and was done for the day. After showing signs of regaining his prior form, Kikuchi has taken another step back over his last two outings, allowing 10 earned runs in nine innings during that span. He'll take a disappointing 5.37 ERA into his next start at home against the Tigers.