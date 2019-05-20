Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Another quality start
Kikuchi (3-1) allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman in a win over the Twins on Sunday. He struck out six.
Kikuchi was impressive over his 93 pitches, and he notched an impressive 12 swinging strikes overall. The southpaw has now churned out four consecutive quality starts after his first one-inning abbreviated outing of the season, a strategy the Mariners are deploying to ease Kikuchi into the rigors of a stateside big-league rotation. The 27-year-old is still experiencing some control issues, but he's been better at staying away from the long ball more often than not of late. Kikuchi did yield a trio of home runs against Oakland last Monday, but he's kept the ball in the yard in five other outings since April 20. He'll look to carry his recent form into a rematch against the Athletics next Friday.
More News
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Quality start against A's•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Earns second win•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Strikes out 10•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Back to normal starting routine•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Logs one-inning outing•
-
Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Shortened start set for Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal