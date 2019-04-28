Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Back to normal starting routine
Kikuchi will return to his normal starting routine during his next turn in the rotation Friday against the Indians, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Kikuchi worked a sole frame Friday against the Rangers, part of a maintenance plan to help him through the rigors of his first season stateside. However, manager Scott Servais confirms the Japanese import will be expected to return to a normal workload Friday, and it will be interesting to see if the extra amount of rest he's enjoyed will yield positive results versus Cleveland.
