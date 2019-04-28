Kikuchi will return to his normal starting routine during his next turn in the rotation Friday against the Indians, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Kikuchi worked a sole frame Friday against the Rangers, part of a maintenance plan to help him through the rigors of his first season stateside. However, manager Scott Servais confirms the Japanese import will be expected to return to a normal workload Friday, and it will be interesting to see if the extra amount of rest he's enjoyed will yield positive results versus Cleveland.