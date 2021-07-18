Kikuchi (6-5) allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out seven across five innings, taking the loss to the Angels.

Kikuchi surrendered a home run to Jack Mayfield in the fourth inning and a long ball to Taylor Ward in the fifth. The All-Star has struggled as of late, allowing 12 runs in his last two starts. However, he's managed to maintain a 9.7 K/9 since June 5. The 30-year-old has a 3.92 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP in 103.1 innings this season. He will look to get back on track in his next start scheduled Friday against the Athletics.