Kikuchi (6-3) earned the win Thursday after holding Toronto to one run on five hits and a walk while striking out six across seven innings.

The left-hander looked sharp once again, collecting his fifth straight win while allowing one or fewer runs in each of his last four starts. Kikuchi's only blemish of the day came via a solo blast off the bat of Marcus Semien in the first inning. Otherwise, the 30-year-old blanked the Blue Jays the rest of the way, tossing 100 pitches overall, including 64 for strikes. On the season, Kikuchi has put together a 3.18 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. He'll look to continue his success during his next tentative start at home Wednesday against the Yankees.