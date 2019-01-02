Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Deal worth up to $109 million
The contract Kikuchi agreed to with the Mariners on Monday will pay him $43 million over the first three years of the deal and includes a $13 million player option for 2022 that can be voided with a four-year, $66 million extension, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
In summation, Kikuchi's contract could be worth up to $109 million over seven years, giving the Mariners the ability to control the 27-year-old through the 2025 season. Seattle has yet to confirm the signing of the prized Japanese lefty, but the move is expected to be made official later in the week. Along with the money owed to Kikuchi in the contract, the Mariners will have to pay a yet-to-be-determined posting fee to the Seibu Lions of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League. The huge financial commitment likely ensures that Kikuchi will be included right away in a Seattle rotation that tentatively features Marco Gonzales, Wade LeBlanc, Mike Leake and Felix Hernandez.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst