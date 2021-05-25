Kikuchi left Monday's game against the Athletics due to cramping in his lower back, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Manager Scott Servais stated after the game that Kikuchi should be fine going forward, but expect the club to keep a close eye on the lefty leading up to his next scheduled start, which tentatively lines up for Saturday against Texas.
