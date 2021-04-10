Kikuchi gave up two runs on five hits and two walks during Saturday's extra-inning win over the Twins. He had six strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

The 29-year-old wasn't able to replicate the 10 strikeouts from his season debut, but he kept Minnesota off the board apart from a two-run homer by Nelson Cruz during the third inning. Kikuchi has allowed five runs on 11 hits with a 16:3 K:BB over 12 innings through his first two starts of 2021, and he next lines up to face the Astros on Friday.