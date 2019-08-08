Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Delivers five strong frames
Kikuchi gave up one run on four hits and three walks across five innings during Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Padres. He struck out eight but did not factor in the decision.
Kikuchi served up a leadoff homer to Fernando Tatis to start the game, but he didn't allow another extra-base hit in the outing. The 28-year-old exited in line for the victory, but the bullpen promptly allowed a solo homer in the sixth to tie the game. Kikuchi has a 5.34 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 92:41 K:BB over 123 innings and should pitch next week at Detroit.
