Kikuchi has been diagnosed with a right knee contusion after being struck by a comebacker and leaving his start against the Angels on Saturday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kikuchi was helped off by trainers after a David Fletcher comebacker struck him in the fifth inning. A knee contusion is far from the worst-case scenario for the southpaw; it doesn't seem likely to be an issue that keeps him out for an extended period. He can currently be considered questionable to make his next start, which is scheduled to come next weekend in Cleveland.