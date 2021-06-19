Kikuchi (4-3) earned the win Friday against the Rays after tossing seven innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and three walks while fanning six.

Kikuchi has given up just one earned run over his last two outings (14 innings) and has been pitching lights out of late, going 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA over his last five appearances and posting four quality starts in that stretch. The southpaw is slated to make his next appearance on the road against the White Sox next week.