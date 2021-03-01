Kikuchi, the Mariners' projected No. 3 starter, will make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Indians, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander slimmed down approximately 10 pounds during the offseason in an attempt to improve his overall mobility and mechanics on the mound. Kikuchi has a bloated 5.39 ERA through his first 41 major-league starts across two seasons after a successful career in Japan, but the Mariners are encouraged by the year-to-year change his K/9 (9.0, up from 6.5) and HR/9 (0.6, down from 2.0) exhibited in 2020.