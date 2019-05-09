Kikuchi (2-1) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three across 7.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Yankees.

Kikuchi held the Yankees' offense in check, surrendering his only earned run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. While the outing wasn't particularly dominant -- he had only three strikeouts and eight swinging strikes -- he held the opposition to just one extra-base hit and continued to exhibit strong command. After struggling a bit early on, Kikuchi has chewed up 14.2 innings across his last two starts, allowing just two earned runs while whiffing 13 batters in the process. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, likely to come Monday against the Athletics.