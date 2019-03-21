Kikuchi allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in the Mariners' 5-4 extra-innings win over the Athletics in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. He struck out three.

It was a reasonably effective regular-season major-league debut for Kikuchi, one that ironically unfolded right back in his native Japan. The 27-year-old southpaw didn't allow any extra-base hits, with the only runs charged to him coming as a result of a Marcus Semien single and a Jay Bruce error at first base that allowed Jurickson Profar to cross the plate. Otherwise, his first taste of big-league action seemed to be unfold relatively smoothly, particularly encouraging given that Kikuchi had an up-and-down Cactus League tenure. The young left-hander will be well-rested whenever he does take the mound for his second start, as the Mariners do not resume play until next Thursday against the Red Sox in Seattle.