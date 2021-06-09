Kikuchi (knee) is fully expected to make his next scheduled start on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander has been on the mend since taking a comebacker on his right knee during his start Saturday against the Angels. Kikuchi was officially diagnosed with a bone bruise and inflammation in the immediate aftermath of the injury, but it appears he's continued to make consistent enough progress to allow manager Scott Servais to confirm his pitcher's availability for Saturday's road turn against the Indians.