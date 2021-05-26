Kikuchi (back) was able to play catch without issues before Tuesday's game and is expected to make his next start, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander exited Monday's win over the Athletics in the seventh inning due to lower-back cramping, but his ability to throw without issues less than 24 hours later has manager Scott Servais optimistic about the pitcher's chances of making his next start on time. Kikuchi actually began experiencing cramping in his hands early in his start versus Oakland, and the discomfort eventually shifted to his lower back the more he threw.