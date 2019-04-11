Kikuchi exited Wednesday's start against the Royals after six innings with left calf cramps, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He did not factor in the decision and allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while recording three strikeouts.

Kikuchi's afternoon may have been done regardless after 80 pitches given it was his first time working on a five-day pitching schedule. The 27-year-old was in line for the victory when he left the game only to see the bullpen surrender the lead during the seventh inning. Kikuchi figures to be okay for Monday's scheduled start against the Indians.