Kikuchi (1-3) allowed three runs on three hits and four walks over six innings Monday, striking out eight and taking a loss against the Tigers.

Overall, it was a solid outing for Kikuchi. All three runs he allowed came in the second inning on a pair of homers by Eric Haase and Jonathan Schoop but he allowed just one base runner the rest of the way. It was his fourth straight outing with at least six innings pitched and seven strikeouts. Kikuchi will carry a 4.32 ERA into next week's projected start in Oakland.