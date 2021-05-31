Kikuchi (3-3) allowed two runs on three hits and walk over 6.2 innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over the Rangers.

Kikuchi cruised through six shutout innings before coughing up a two-run blast to Joey Gallo in the seventh. Still, it was enough for the 29-year-old to earn his second straight win. He now owns a 3.88 ERA and a 61:20 K:BB through 62.2 innings this season. Kikuchi is projected to face the Angels on the road next weekend.