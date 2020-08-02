Kikuchi allowed three hits and one walk over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the A's on Saturday. He struck out nine.

This was a big improvement on Kikuchi's first start (five runs on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 3.2 innings in Houston). He induced 20 swinging strikes on 89 pitches and fell just one strikeout short of tying his career high. Kikuchi had some buzz back in spring training due to the increased velocity he was showing and indeed his fastball is up several ticks. The lefty is still probably best viewed as a streamer, but he could separate himself from the pack with a few more starts like this. Kikuchi gets the Rockies at home next week.