Kikuchi, whose next turn in the rotation would have normally come Wednesday, will instead switch places with Justin Dunn and start Tuesday's series opener against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The logic behind the switch is to up the chances of the bullpen getting additional rest after Monday's team off day. Kikuchi has gone seven innings in each of his last two starts, and despite the temporary move up in the rotation, he'll still operate on five days' rest versus Los Angeles.